Water, energy crises linked to misuse of natural resources

LAHORE : Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari has said that as a responsible citizen we have to adopt order and discipline in our life to keep environment clean.

Smoke emitting vehicles, heaps of solid waste in the public parks and uncleaned washrooms are question mark on our civic sense. He said that scarcity of resources didn’t create so many problems but unnecessary, unchecked rather misuse of natural resources, like water and gas etc has created water and energy crisis in the country.

He stressed the need to change attitude and act like a responsible citizen to control environmental pollution and to check climate changes for ensuring better tomorrow for the coming generations. He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of the two-day conference “Impact of Climate Changes on the Health of General Public”, at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), at Birdwood Road.

Kamran Lashari was of the view that unless the whole society would not stand for the betterment of their future, only government departments could not handle such a big challenge, adding that the NGOs, civil society should also play their effective role in this regard.

IPH Board of Management Chairman Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool said that poor and under-developed countries had a very small role in global warming as compared to rich and developed countries who utilised all the natural resources vigorously for industrial revolution and development of their infrastructure resulting in global warming and environmental hazards.

He said it was the responsibility of rich countries to help under-developed countries to control global warming and environmental pollution by providing alternate source of energy like solar power system, use of electric/ battery cars, motorcycles.

He said that a lot of funding was required for shifting from thermal and coal power generation to latest technology and to minimise the use of petrol, diesel and furnace oil as fuel for improving the air quality index.

IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed the conference that 32 scientific research papers presented by the public health experts in the technical sessions and 70 posters displayed in the posters exhibition, highlighting the topic by 74 students.

She termed the conference a very successful activity from the IPH platform for creating awareness and highlighting the issue of climate changes and its impacts on human life. Later, the chief guest distributed prizes and certificates amongst the position-holders of posters competition and the members of the organising committee.