UK and Ireland submit Euro 2028 bid to UEFA

LONDON: The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales on Wednesday formally submitted their joint bid to host Euro 2028 to European governing body UEFA.
The “Expression of Interest” comes on deadline day, with The Times in London reporting earlier this week that the UK and Ireland bid was set to be unopposed.
A joint statement from the five associations read: “We believe Euro 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK and Ireland.
KARACHI: Saeed, Zain, Farhan, and Faraz reached the semifinals of the $1000 1st Commissioner Satellite Open in Lahore...
KARACHI: International Tennis Federation will give a grant to Pakistan for the development of wheelchair tennis.Vice...
Mohammad Rizwan moved up six spots to be joint No.11 alongside David Warner after his knock of 104 not out in Karachi...
NEW DELHI: Skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down talk of any advantage for Mumbai Indians in the Indian...
LONDON: Manchester United great Wayne Rooney and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira were Wednesday inducted into...
LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who took 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets, was formally inducted into the...
Comments