Babar into top 5 of Test rankings after Karachi ton

DUBAI: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam moved up to number five in ICC Test ranking thanks to his 196-run innings in the second Test against Australia at National Stadium Karachi last week.
Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan moved up six spots to be joint No.11 alongside David Warner after his knock of 104 not out in the second innings of Karachi Test.
Usman Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44* in Karachi, moved up eleven spots to No.13.
In the bowling charts, Shaheen Afridi moved down one spot to No.6 after struggling in the second Test, picking up only two wickets in the match.
Mitchell Starc, who picked up three scalps in the first innings, moved up one place to No.15.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins moved up one spot to No.8 after getting three wickets.
KARACHI: Saeed, Zain, Farhan, and Faraz reached the semifinals of the $1000 1st Commissioner Satellite Open in Lahore...
KARACHI: International Tennis Federation will give a grant to Pakistan for the development of wheelchair tennis.Vice...
LONDON: The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales on...
NEW DELHI: Skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down talk of any advantage for Mumbai Indians in the Indian...
LONDON: Manchester United great Wayne Rooney and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira were Wednesday inducted into...
LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who took 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets, was formally inducted into the...
Comments