Babar into top 5 of Test rankings after Karachi ton

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 23, 2022. -AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam moved up to number five in ICC Test ranking thanks to his 196-run innings in the second Test against Australia at National Stadium Karachi last week.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan moved up six spots to be joint No.11 alongside David Warner after his knock of 104 not out in the second innings of Karachi Test.

Usman Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44* in Karachi, moved up eleven spots to No.13.

In the bowling charts, Shaheen Afridi moved down one spot to No.6 after struggling in the second Test, picking up only two wickets in the match.

Mitchell Starc, who picked up three scalps in the first innings, moved up one place to No.15.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins moved up one spot to No.8 after getting three wickets.