Pakistan go down fighting against Qatar in Asian Youth Beach Handball

KARACHI: Pakistan went down fighting against Qatar in their second game of the 2nd Asian Men’s Youth Beach Handball Championship in Tehran on Wednesday.

Pakistan lost in penalty shootout 7-2 after both sides had won one set each.

After losing the first set 14-17, Pakistan fought back strongly and won the second set 13-11.

However, in the penalty shootout the Green-shirts failed to play the type of smart game they are famous for.

“We could have won but we lost in the shootout in which we were better than Qatar. Other teams like Iran and Jordan are also very strong this time as they did their practice in other countries,” Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq told ‘The News’ from Tehran.

On Tuesday Pakistan took a bright start to the six-team event when they beat India 2-0.

After a day’s rest on Thursday (today), Pakistan will meet Afghanistan in their third game on Friday (tomorrow).