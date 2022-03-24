‘Blood shortage in Ramazan increases sufferings of kids with thalassaemia’

Former Pakistani pacer and coach of the Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday urged people to donate blood in Ramazan for children afflicted with thalassaemia and other inherited blood disorders, saying that an acute shortage of blood occurs during the holy month and increases child patients’ sufferings.

“Nothing happens to a healthy person if they donate blood in Ramazan, but unfortunately, an acute shortage of blood occurs in the holy month, threatening the lives of patients, including children with thalassaemia, injured patients and those requiring surgeries,” Aaqib Javed told the media after visiting the Omair Sana Foundation’s thalassaemia centre in Karachi.

On the occasion, Javed and Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atif Rana donated blood for children afflicted with thalassaemia, and vowed to promote the blood donation drive from the platform of the Lahore Qalandars, the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions.

Both men met the thalassaemia child patients at the centre, distributed Lahore Qalandar’s shirts among them, and assured the management of the welfare organisation of their support in the blood donation drive and the treatment of children.

Javed said that donating blood is Sadqa-e-Jaria, as it saves human lives. He urged healthy persons, especially sport-loving youth, to donate blood in Ramazan, when those in need for blood desperately need their donation.

He said that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has the potential to be the Pakistan cricket team’s next captain, and has qualities that can be compared to the team’s legendary former skipper Imran Khan, who is now the country’s prime minister.

“Afridi has natural leadership talent, and this is something we figured out two years ago. This is why we promoted him as captain. I personally don’t consider age a factor when it comes to leadership. For a captain it’s important to be committed and honest. He has these two things in abundance.”

Rana said they named their team Lahore Qalandars because of their mother, who was a selfless woman and used to care about the needs and wishes of others more than her own.

“Whenever people praise the Lahore Qalandars, we feel that our mother is being praised. She herself was a Qalandar. Today she’s not with us, but Dr Saqib Ansari’s mother is like our mother, so I present this PSL trophy to her.”

He praised the Ansari brothers, including Dr Kashif and Dr Saqib, for serving ailing humanity as well as for promoting sports and other healthy activities around the globe.

Paediatric haematologist and bone marrow transplant surgeon Dr Saqib thanked Javed and Rana, saying that when cricketers like Javed visit children afflicted with thalassaemia and donate blood for them, it encourages not only these kids but also helps them collect blood donations in Ramazan.

“In Ramazan people hesitate in donating blood, making things difficult for us. When legends like Aaqib Javed and Atif Rana donate blood for these children, it helps us save their lives.”