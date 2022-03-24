Fuuast to take action against campus violence

Action will be taken against students who resorted to violence at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology’s (Fuuast) Gulshan-e-Iqbal campuson Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Fuuast said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.
He said the varsity’s security guards had to intervene to control the situation. He added that law enforcers also arrived at the campus without delay and cooperated with the administration.
Following the clash, a high-level meeting of the Fuuast administration was convened, in which it was decided that with the help of CCTV cameras, the students involved in the violent incident would be identified and not only external legal action would be taken against them but also disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against them.
