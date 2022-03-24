Karachi’s first mayor remembered as spiritual, peace-loving, compassionate

The Karachi Theosophical Society on Wednesday held a ceremony to remember the first elected mayor of the city, Jamshed Nusserwanjee Mehta, at the Jamshed Memorial Hall on MA Jinnah Road.

Mehta was born in 1886 in Karachi. His 136th birth anniversary was this January. On Wednesday he was fondly remembered for his high ideals of service to humanity, love for mankind and extraordinary contributions that he made to not just the city but to the province of Sindh as well.

He was lauded for having transformed Karachi from a fishing village to a well-planned city. He died in August 1952. He was the first elected mayor of the city from 1933 to 1934.

Speaking at the memorial, physician and surgeon Dr Shershah Syed said that when Mehta was the city’s mayor, the maternal death rate was higher, so he established a maternity home, following which the death rate of pregnant women reduced in the city.

He said that before Partition, when Mehta was the mayor, the city’s roads were well constructed. He recalled how Mehta personally took care of an injured donkey and paid its owner money so that his donkey could be given a rest for 10 days.

It was certainly a favour by Mehta to have constructed the Sukkur Barrage, he added, and lamented how the authorities never named it after him.

Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Education Department at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology, sarcastically appreciated how Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab failed to make it to the event.

“We are celebrating an elected mayor of Karachi. Had the administrator listened to the vision of Jamshed Nusserwanjee Mehta, he would have been embarrassed,” he said.

He recalled that the death anniversary of Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh, who revolted against the British, is also observed on March 23. Drawing comparisons between Singh and Mehta, he said that the former believed in revolutionary politics while the latter was a firm believer of parliamentary politics.

He said that when Mehta had stepped into the political arena, Sindh was part of the Bombay presidency. Due to his political upbringing, Mehta worked for Sindh’s independence and did proper financial planning of the province, he added.

Dr Shaikh said Mehta wanted to revive the economy of Sindh, and since agriculture was its backbone, he worked for the construction of the Sukkur Barrage.

Speaking about one of his revolutionary concepts, he mentioned how Mehta worked for the distribution of land to local farmers and not to anyone alien to this land.

In 1937 Mehta became a member of the provincial assembly from Dadu, but he failed to implement his land reforms because the entire assembly was controlled by feudalists, and he later resigned in protest, said Dr Shaikh.

Journalist Ghazi Salahuddin said Mehta was a role model for mayors, councillors and those who wanted to serve the city. He said that in the 1960s, when he started journalism, he learnt how his and Mehta’s dates of birth were similar.

He said Mehta was spiritual and peace-loving, had compassion and was a humanist.

He lamented that today rulers are not only devoid of compassion but they are not even humanist.

He recalled how in the early 1970s, Karachi had more than 100 cinemas, when the city’s population was lesser than one-fourth of what it is now.