Govt to provide due facilities at only Hindu crematorium in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Essrani has said the provincial government will ensure the provision of all the required facilities at the cremation facility for the Hindu community in the Golimar area.

He stated this during his visit to the crematory on Wednesday to inspect the shed construction work. Essrani recalled that he had issued directives to build a shed at the crematory when he assumed the charge of the provincial minority affairs department around four months ago, and the project was likely to be completed by June.

The minister said all the required facilities would be provided at the crematory so the people could perform the last rites of their loved ones without any difficulty.