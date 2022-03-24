JI condemns demolition of marriage halls in Korangi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has condemned the demolition of over 40 marriage halls near Korangi Crossing.

The JI leader highlighted that the judiciary had also ordered to demolish the illegal marriage halls and Nueplex Cinema adjacent to Askari IV on Main Rashid Minhas Road but the same government did not do anything there, according to a statement issued by the party on Wednesday.

“As a result of marriage halls demolition, not only the owners of the marriage halls but hundreds of people who were associated with them for their livelihood and thousands of their family members will have to suffer now,” Rehman said, adding that the government's move had also created trouble for the families who had already booked the halls for their events.

“Why projects like Bani Gala and Hyatt Regency were regularised, but properties in Karachi are being demolished?” Rehman questioned.

He said that in the prevailing situation of uncertainty and towering inflation, the government should provide some relief to people instead of depriving people of their livelihood.