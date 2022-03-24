JI condemns demolition of marriage halls in Korangi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has condemned the demolition of over 40 marriage halls near Korangi Crossing.
The JI leader highlighted that the judiciary had also ordered to demolish the illegal marriage halls and Nueplex Cinema adjacent to Askari IV on Main Rashid Minhas Road but the same government did not do anything there, according to a statement issued by the party on Wednesday.
“As a result of marriage halls demolition, not only the owners of the marriage halls but hundreds of people who were associated with them for their livelihood and thousands of their family members will have to suffer now,” Rehman said, adding that the government's move had also created trouble for the families who had already booked the halls for their events.
“Why projects like Bani Gala and Hyatt Regency were regularised, but properties in Karachi are being demolished?” Rehman questioned.
He said that in the prevailing situation of uncertainty and towering inflation, the government should provide some relief to people instead of depriving people of their livelihood.
Former Pakistani pacer and coach of the Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday urged people to donate blood in Ramazan for...
Action will be taken against students who resorted to violence at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and...
Waqar Zaka's accounts were blocked due to suspicious transaction reports submitted to the law enforcement agencies by...
With great sadness, author Sara Suleri Goodyear’s family has announced her passing at the age of 68 in Bellingham,...
The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Wednesday organised an anti-inflation rally from the airport to Shahrah-e-Quaideen...
The Karachi Theosophical Society on Wednesday held a ceremony to remember the first elected mayor of the city, Jamshed...
Comments