PA session adjourned till April 6

The ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly has once again been adjourned as the sitting of the provincial legislature will now be held on April 6 at 2 pm.
The provincial assembly was earlier scheduled to meet on March 24, Thursday (today) at 2 pm.
Earlier, the Sindh Assembly was scheduled to meet on March 16 but the session was adjourned till March 24.
According to political analysts, the political turmoil in the country is likely the reason behind the second time adjournment of the ongoing provincial assembly’s session.
Former Pakistani pacer and coach of the Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday urged people to donate blood in Ramazan for...
Action will be taken against students who resorted to violence at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and...
Waqar Zaka's accounts were blocked due to suspicious transaction reports submitted to the law enforcement agencies by...
With great sadness, author Sara Suleri Goodyear’s family has announced her passing at the age of 68 in Bellingham,...
The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Wednesday organised an anti-inflation rally from the airport to Shahrah-e-Quaideen...
The Karachi Theosophical Society on Wednesday held a ceremony to remember the first elected mayor of the city, Jamshed...
Comments