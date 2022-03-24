PA session adjourned till April 6

The ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly has once again been adjourned as the sitting of the provincial legislature will now be held on April 6 at 2 pm.

The provincial assembly was earlier scheduled to meet on March 24, Thursday (today) at 2 pm.

Earlier, the Sindh Assembly was scheduled to meet on March 16 but the session was adjourned till March 24.

According to political analysts, the political turmoil in the country is likely the reason behind the second time adjournment of the ongoing provincial assembly’s session.