Three injured in firing incidents

Three people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Wednesday.

According to Shah Latif police, two people were wounded during a clash between two groups in Shah Latif Town. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where they were identified as 25-year-old Zahid and Bashir, 22.

Separately, a security guard of a private company in Liaquatabad was wounded after his gun was accidentally discharged.

He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. He was identified as Abdul Mannan, 22.

Suicide

A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate location of Orangi Town on Wednesday.

The body of a woman, identified as 32-year-old Afsana, wife of Shamshad, was found at a house in Orangi Town within the limits of the Manghopir police station.

It was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Quoting initial investigations, police said the woman had committed suicide over a domestic dispute by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.

Separately, a teenage boy identified as Kamran, son of Usman, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Orangi Town area within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the motive behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.