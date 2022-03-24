Action ordered against every cop having patchy record

Concerned over posting of officials having a patchy or criminal record, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has directed his subordinates to immediately remove them to the headquarters.

Officials said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mahar was in a meeting with his subordinates at his office recently, when it came to his notice that many officials with a patchy record were on field assignments despite the order to not post them at key positions, including that of the station house officer (SHO).

Taking notice of such reports, the IGP directed the additional inspectors general, deputy inspectors general and senior superintendents of police in the province to immediately remove them from their assignments.

Officials said the directives also mentioned that those serving on field assignments have a pivotal role not only in the delivery of policing services to the people but also in the effective operation of the entire criminal justice system that safeguards the life, liberty, property and dignity of citizens.

This key role warrants that the best officers are posted on field assignments. It has been observed with great concern that officers of the Sindh police, especially upper subordinates, having a patchy record and involved in criminal cases are assigned field postings, i.e. SHO, incharge investigation, Chowki incharge, incharge traffic kiosk, etc.

Officials added that it has been directed to convey that in future no such officers having a patchy record and involved in criminal cases will be assigned field posting. Similarly, those who have a criminal record but have been acquitted due to compromise will not be given field posting either.

Mahar has directed that all officers with a criminal record will be removed from field posting immediately, and a relevant certificate with a list of officials who have been removed will be sent to his office within a period of seven days for the perusal of his office.