PTI for making Pakistan greater by following ideology of Jinnah, Iqbal

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday organised a Yaum-e-Pakistan rally from the Insaf House on Sharea Faisal to Teen Talwar, where the party’s leaders said that the enthusiasm of the nation on March 23 is a clear indication that Pakistan will be a great country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI parliamentary party leader Khurrum Sher Zaman, former opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar and other leaders addressed the rally’s participants, saying that the party will continue working with more enthusiasm to root out corruption from the country.

“The entire nation is celebrating the day of great significance and paying glowing tributes to the founders of Pakistan,” said Sheikh. “We will make this country greater by following the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.”

He said March 23 is a historic day that marks the remarkable struggle of Muslims and Hindus of Pakistan. “The Muslim Ummah has got a great leader in Imran Khan during these times, and the incumbent PTI government under his leadership is striving to realise the dreams of the Quaid-e-Azam.”

He said: “The opponents’ false propaganda of diplomatic alienation of Pakistan has been overshadowed after the beginning of an important session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad, and the entire world has seen Pakistan eloquently representing Muslims of the world.”