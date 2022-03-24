Impure purity

On March 22, an 18-year-old Hindu girl, Pooja Kumari, was shot dead in the middle of a road in Sukkur. She was murdered by Wahid Bux Lashari because she resisted his attempt to kidnap her. On the same day, a poor vendor was killed in Pattoki in an argument while those around him were busy eating a wedding feast. One is certain that there are countless similar incidents that aren’t even reported. In the ‘land of the pure’, honour killing, harassment and domestic violence are rampant because of lawlessness. Many of those found guilty are not punished, encouraging others to follow suit. The state must take strict actions and ensure a fair trial against the accused.

GM Jagirani

Karachi