All blood is red

These days, the international media is constantly discussing the crisis in Ukraine. The UN too is trying to resolve this issue, while people around the world are making efforts to help Ukrainian people.

While one feels the pain of these people, it is shocking that the plight of the people of Palestine, Kashmir and numerous countries from the Global South does not elicit even a fraction of this concern or sympathy, even though they have been suffering the same problems for decades. The UN and the international media stay quiet when it is Muslim-majority countries that bleed. Is this Islamophobia, hypocrisy or plain apathy?

Syeda Nabiha

Karachi