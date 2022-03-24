All blood is red

These days, the international media is constantly discussing the crisis in Ukraine. The UN too is trying to resolve this issue, while people around the world are making efforts to help Ukrainian people.
While one feels the pain of these people, it is shocking that the plight of the people of Palestine, Kashmir and numerous countries from the Global South does not elicit even a fraction of this concern or sympathy, even though they have been suffering the same problems for decades. The UN and the international media stay quiet when it is Muslim-majority countries that bleed. Is this Islamophobia, hypocrisy or plain apathy?
Syeda Nabiha
Karachi
On March 22, an 18-year-old Hindu girl, Pooja Kumari, was shot dead in the middle of a road in Sukkur. She was...
This refers to the news report, ‘Wedding guests have their meal after killing poor vendor in Punjab’s Pattoki’ ....
Representatives from over 40 countries gathered in Islamabad for the 48th session of the OIC on March 23. In the...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Delaying tactics’ . I think a person who is considered worthy of getting a party...
This refers to the news report, ‘Chinese plane with 132 on board crashes in mountains’ . This crash reminds one of...
Every year, March 22 is celebrated as ‘World Water Day’ to highlight the importance of water and its protection....
Comments