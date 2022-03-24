Merciless murder

This refers to the news report, ‘Wedding guests have their meal after killing poor vendor in Punjab’s Pattoki’ (March 22). A video of people enjoying a wedding feast with a dead man lying in a corner of the hall has shaken me. The victim was beaten to death by some people attending a wedding on the allegations of minor theft.
That the culprits and other attendees kept on eating after the murder is the height of ruthlessness and speaks volumes about how violence has been normalised in the country. The government must ensure that the culprits are punished.
Sajjad Hussain Cheehani
Agra
