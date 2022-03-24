This refers to the editorial, ‘Delaying tactics’ (March 22). I think a person who is considered worthy of getting a party ticket to participate in an election – which s/he then wins – must be allowed to cast his/her vote. Luckily, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial seems to support this view. However, the Supreme Court’s desire to steer clear of the National Assembly’s domain – at least for now – is somewhat disappointing, especially as the National Assembly speaker failed to call the meeting of the lower house within 14 days of the no-confidence resolution – a constitutional requirement.
Moreover, the PTI’s unprincipled attitude becomes quite clear when, even after hurling serious accusations and calling dissenters all sorts of names, the party seems quite willing to take them back. There is also the matter of Imran Khan threatening them and their family members with public boycott, saying that their children will get harassed in schools and will not get married. Should such a person be permitted to continue running – rather bulldozing through – parliament, in utter violation of civilised norms?
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
