Plane crash

This refers to the news report, ‘Chinese plane with 132 on board crashes in mountains’ (March 22). This crash reminds one of two previous Boeing crashes – Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. In both cases, the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) of the planes malfunctioned. While we are not yet sure of the exact cause of this accident, the manner in which the aircraft went down is similar to the previous ones.

Crashes in the cruising phase of the flight are rare as planes are on auto-pilot in that phase. The investigations of the previous crashes revealed that the aircraft’s technical functions and sensing capabilities were not functioning properly so the pilots could not even take back control. This borders on criminal negligence on the part of the manufacturers. Hopefully, further investigations will bring the real cause to light.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada