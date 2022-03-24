Ground water

Every year, March 22 is celebrated as ‘World Water Day’ to highlight the importance of water and its protection. This year’s theme was ‘Groundwater: Making the invisible visible’. According to the World Bank, “groundwater supplies 90 percent of domestic water in rural areas of Pakistan, 70 percent of domestic water nationally, and over 50 percent of agricultural water”.

Despite the importance of groundwater, there is little awareness about how to manage it in Pakistan. The government needs to work on strategies like groundwater recharge enhancement and using aquifers to manage these sources. Without such strategies, Pakistan risks facing a serious water crisis in the future.

Javeria Tahir

Rawalpindi