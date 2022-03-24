The rapidly changing political canvass before the no-confidence vote has revealed that the members of the opposition are no different from PTI leaders when it comes to taking U-turns.
The conscience of many parliamentarians has awakened suddenly after remaining dormant for more than three years. The U-turns continue.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
On March 22, an 18-year-old Hindu girl, Pooja Kumari, was shot dead in the middle of a road in Sukkur. She was...
These days, the international media is constantly discussing the crisis in Ukraine. The UN too is trying to resolve...
This refers to the news report, ‘Wedding guests have their meal after killing poor vendor in Punjab’s Pattoki’ ....
Representatives from over 40 countries gathered in Islamabad for the 48th session of the OIC on March 23. In the...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Delaying tactics’ . I think a person who is considered worthy of getting a party...
This refers to the news report, ‘Chinese plane with 132 on board crashes in mountains’ . This crash reminds one of...
Comments