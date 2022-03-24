 
Thursday March 24, 2022
U-turns

March 24, 2022

The rapidly changing political canvass before the no-confidence vote has revealed that the members of the opposition are no different from PTI leaders when it comes to taking U-turns.

The conscience of many parliamentarians has awakened suddenly after remaining dormant for more than three years. The U-turns continue.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

