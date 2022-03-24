Over 100 firms to feature energy efficient products

LAHORE: Over 100 companies would display their innovative energy efficient products in a three-day exhibition and conference at Expo Center Lahore from March 26th to 28th, a statement said on Wednesday.

The exhibition would provide a conducive platform to attract industry leaders, government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, and distributors to present latest products and services, said FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd, organiser of the event.

The company is organising 10th edition of Solar Pakistan and 3rd edition of Electricity Pakistan, which are said to be two of leading exhibitions with their scale setting records year by year.

They will showcase innovations in the energy field by offering platform to forge business partnerships between public and private sectors to develop solutions for industrial and consumer needs.

The three-day exhibition will have more than 100 exhibiting companies with a number of versatile technologies on display. A high level conference will also took place at the event, which will highlight latest innovations and potential of renewable energy industry.

The trade shows and conference are supported and will have the presence of top management of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA), and Pakistan Solar Association (PSA).

Mr. Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. stated the two exhibitions had played a pivotal role in development of renewable energy and power industry.

He continued that they introduced efficient technologies and solutions to local manufacturers and the trade shows were bound to bore success and growth for the industry.

Tanoli said Solar Pakistan and Electricity Pakistan exhibition would take place along with a launch of PV+ Magazine. The magazine would highlight latest technical information, dissemination of high-quality research results, and innovations in the local and international renewable energy industry, he informed.