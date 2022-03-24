Cost of power generation up 78 percent in July-Feb

KARACHI: The cost of power generation in the country shot up by a massive 78 percent during the first eight months (July-February) of this fiscal year over the same period of FY2021, mainly owing to high fuel prices, latest data showed on Wednesday.

However, the cost of power generation decreased by almost 27 percent in the month of February 2022 compared to January.

On the other hand, the power generation increased 11 percent in the month under review, numbers released by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) presented.

Moreover, cost of all the fuel burnt to generate power in the country during February 2022 decreased 26.9 percent month-on-month to an average of Rs8.94/KWh compared with average cost of Rs12.22/KWh recorded in January 2022.

However, year-on-year, it went up 89.6 percent, which can be attributed to a rise in coal, furnace oil, RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas), nuclear, and gas based cost of generation.

The fuel cost of power generation slipped 6 percent month-on-month and surged 56 percent year-on-year.

Electricity generation from gas increased 6 percent month-on-month and 11 percent year-on-year, while cost of gas-based generation dipped 14 percent month-on-month and hopped 110 percent up year-on-year.

The HSD- (high-speed diesel) fired power cost climbed 18 percent year-on-year, while generation declined 100 percent month-on-month and soared 219 percent year-on-year.

The cost of generation from coal fell 7 percent month-on-month and rose 80 percent year-on-year.

Nuclear power generation cost also increased 5 percent and 3 percent month-on-month and year-on-year respectively, while generation fell 20 percent month-on-month and jumped 89 percent year-on-year.

The power production from hydroelectric sources surged 187 percent month-on-month and slipped 8 percent year-on-year, while furnace oil-fired generation went down 57 percent month-on-month and zoomed 96 percent year-on-year.

Power generation from imported RLNG declined 27 percent month-on-month and inched up 3 percent year-on-year, while the cost soared 96 percent month-on-month and slid eight percent year-on-year.

Wind power generation sagged 15 percent month-on-month and soared 40 percent year-on-year, while solar increased 25 percent and one percent month-on-month and year-on-year respectively.