 
close
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid curbs

By News Report
March 23, 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has ended all COVID-19 curbs on arrivals in the Kingdom, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

Passengers arriving in the kingdom will no longer be required to present a vaccination certificate, meaning that even unvaccinated people will be allowed to enter the Kingdom.

Comments