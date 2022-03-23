 
close
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two pilots martyred in PAF aircraft crash

By Our Correspondent
March 23, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission on Tuesday, and both the pilots sustained fatal injuries and embraced Shahadat, a PAF spokesman said.

No loss of life or property was reported on the ground. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

Comments