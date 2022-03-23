Seventh Review: Pakistan-IMF talks continue

ISLAMABAD: Despite claims made by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin of striking a staff-level agreement with the IMF till Tuesday, the talks between Pakistan and the IMF staff were ‘continuing’ but so far consensus could not be struck.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had made fresh claims last Sunday that the staff-level agreement would be struck till Tuesday (today) as all major issues were already settled. Now, according to him, the IMF had sought details of financing arrangement placed among the Centre and the provinces for financing the PM’s Relief Package for freezing the POL prices and reducing electricity price by Rs5 per unit till June 30, 2022.

However, inside sources believe that until the lingering political dust is settled on account of No Confidence Motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the IMF will continue playing tactics to continue the ongoing parleys. If the No Confidence Motion succeeds, then the coming government might desire to bring changes in the devised or agreed parts of the IMF-sponsored program. In the wake of existing fluid political situation, the IMF will not strike a consensus on the conclusion of 7th Review under $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

When this scribe contacted IMF’s Resident Chief in Pakistan, she replied that “the Pakistani authorities and the IMF remain engaged on recent developments and policies to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan.”

When contacted, the Ministry of Finance high-ups replied that the talks were still ‘continuing’. It clearly indicates that things were expected to remain in fluid shape and the ongoing 7th review might not concluded until this lingering dispute is settled in either way. “There is also a possibility that if lingering political stalemate continued for couple of weeks, then the 7th and 8th reviews under the EFF program might be clubbed together,” said one top official.