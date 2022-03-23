Manzoor Wasan predicts end of Imran’s govt by 28th

SUKKUR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wasan predicted that the MQM and the PMLQ would join the opposition on March 23 or 24 after parting ways with the PTI government.
He said that Shehbaz Sharif would be the prime minister of Pakistan.
He said that Imran Khan would likely be sent to Khairpur or Adiala jail, and Sheikh Rasheed
to Machh jail of Balochistan.
Talking to the media in Kumb City of Khairpur, he said he had predicted that March month would not support Imran Khan and his prediction had proven true and he did not see Imran Khan as the PM in the end of March.
He predicted that there would be a coalition government or likely a caretaker government in the end of March month.
He said that Imran Khan would never impose governorâ€™s rule in Sindh, adding that the opposition and the PTI National Assembly members had said goodbye to Khan. From March 28, Khan Sahib would not be the prime minister.
He said that not summoning of the NA session showed Imran Khan had accepted his defeat. He said Imran Khan wanted to make himself Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but he could not do so.
