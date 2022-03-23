 
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Two labourers electrocuted in Mirpurkhas

By Our Correspondent
March 23, 2022

SUKKUR: Two workers were electrocuted on Tuesday in Mirpurkhas. The workers were identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Bachal Khaskheli who received an electric shock from 11000 KV conductor while removing the light boxes through crane at Baharia Colony, Mirpurkhas. The electric shock was so severe that both of them died on the spot. The bodies were later handed over to their relatives.

