Experts say diabetics can easily fast, worship in Ramadan

KARACHI: Religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani on Tuesday urged Muslims not to let chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases be an excuse to refrain from fasting in Ramazan. However, he admitted that physicians may be able to advise better if a chronic patient should fast. “Latest researches show that most people with diabetes can fast. In fact, fasting is beneficial for most diabetics, as it helps control their disease, so such people shouldn’t use their health condition to enjoy the Islamic concession given only to those patients whose health can deteriorate if they fast.”

Mufti Usmani was addressing the 8th International Diabetes and Ramadan Conference that commenced in Karachi. Dozens of national and international experts are attending the event.

The conference has been jointly organised by the Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology Karachi (BIDE) in collaboration with the Ramadan and Hajj Study Group Pakistan, the National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan, and the Diabetes and Ramadan International Alliance (DAR).

Mufti Usmani said that it was wrongly perceived by some people that Islam has allowed all those people who are travelling or have any kind of sickness to refrain from fasting. “This is not a general rule, and not everybody can enjoy this concession granted by shariah to travelers and those who are sick. For those who may have any serious harm by fasting are exempted from fasting on the advice of their physicians,” he said, and urged people to seek health advice from health experts instead of religious scholars.

Health expert and physician Prof Ejaz Vohra said fasting is not only a form of worship but it is also beneficial for human health, adding that better medicines and insulin are available now to help people with diabetes to fast safely, without getting into any kind of health trouble.

“Main purpose of fasting is self-accountability but there are many additional benefits associated with this practice and it is now proven scientifically that fasting is beneficial for health. Good habits adopted during Ramadan can be continued whole year”, he said, adding that with the help of their physicians and adjustment of medicines, diabetics could easily fast and worship in the holy month of Ramadan.

Prof. Vohra informed that checking blood sugar levels during fasting is also permissible and people can check their diabetes by pricking their fingers as fast is broken when people eat or drink something or violate any condition of fasting.

Eminent diabetologist and General Secretary of Diabetes Association of Pakistan (DAP) Prof. Abdul Basit said prior to 2008, 90 percent of the medical practitioners were not allowing people with diabetes to fast but later research and studies proved that most of the diabetics could easily fast just by adjusting their medicines and timings of insulin in consultation with their physicians.

“One day, I suggested Prof. Yaqoob Ahmedani to collect scientific evidence to see if people with chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension and obesity could fast safely or not as over 90 percent of people are suffering from either of these conditions. A lot of work in this regard is required to be done but now we know that most of the people with diabetes and other chronic illnesses can fast in consultation with their physicians”, Prof. Basit added.Organizing secretary of the 8th International Diabetes and Ramadan Conference 2022 Prof. Yaqoob Ahmedani said they were holding awareness activities for the doctors and common people since 2008 and due to their efforts, now millions of people were able to safely fast in the holy month of Ramadan and perform Hajj and Umrah safely.

“From the platform of Ramadan and Hajj Study Group, we have prepared guidelines for the doctors and common people to fast safely, established a 24-hour helpline for the diabetics and holding public awareness seminars and lectures to help people worship safely”, Prof. Yaqoob Ahmedani added.

Chairman DAR International Alliance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dr. Mohamed Hassanein, Dr Rayaz A Malik from Qatar, Dr Salma Mehar from United Kingdom, Dr Abdul Jabbar from the UAE, Dr Saif ul Haq from BIDE, Prof Jamil Ahmed and others also spoke.