All set to celebrate March 23 with traditional zeal

RAWALPINDI: All preparations have been finalised here to celebrate Pakistan Day in a befitting manner as the nation is preparing for the day celebrated across the country to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940 in Lahore.

Elaborated arrangements were underway to celebrate the day with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

As the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner, Armed Forces were busy in rehearsals and drills at ‘Shakarparian’ parade ground to celebrate the day in a spectacular way.

Armed forces troops and other departments were busy in rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day, to be observed in dignified and respectful manner on March 23. The day would dawn with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and eradication of Covid-19.The nation would renew its pledge to work with dedication and professional commitment besides paying rich tributes to national heroes of Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices.

They would commemorate the historic ‘Lahore Resolution’ passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947. The nation would pay tributes to leaders of Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and National Poet Philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan.

In Karachi and Lahore respectively, officials, parliamentarians and people from all walks of life would throng their tombs.

The national flag would be hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings which are decorated with colorful lights and buntings to mark the day.

The youth have decorated their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes while residents decorated their houses, bazaars and markets to express their love for the country.

The residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also taking keen interest in the rehearsals and visiting nearby areas such as Faizalabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration has finalized all the arrangements for Pakistan Day.

Rawalpindi District Police and City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out special plans to ensure holding such a mega event in a magnificent manner.