ANF recovers 205.346kg drugs, arrests five accused

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 205.346 kg drugs besides arresting five accused including two women.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off, intercepted a car bearing Reg. No. LE-8705 near Nowshera Cantt and arrested an accused namely Manzoor Khan resident of Distt Khyber.Upon search of the vehicle, 144 kg drugs including 96 kg Hashish and 48 kg opium which were concealed in different secret cavities of the vehicle were recovered.

In another raid, ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence arrested two female drug smugglers namely Mehr Mehwish resident of Pishin and Rehana Yasmeen resident of Rahim Yar Khan, members of an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang from a bus near Khanozai area in Pishin district of Balochistan and recovered 39.600 kg charras.