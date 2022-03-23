Chinese, Egyptian, Palestinian, Iraqi FMs call on President

ISLAMABAD: State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein, Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry and Foreign Minister of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday

While welcoming the Chinese minister, the President said that relations between the two countries were deep-rooted and progressing with every passing year. He stated that Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and Pakistan would continue to adhere to the "One China" policy by firmly supporting China on all of its core issues, including Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. He expressed his gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and FATF as well as providing J10CE aircraft. The President stated that both countries were making efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and were working together for the prosperity of the region.

Wang Yi reiterated that China would support Pakistan and continue its cooperation for its economic and industrial development. He said that cooperation between the two countries was growing very well and the CPEC would greatly help towards the sustainable development of Pakistan.

Talking to the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, the President highlighted that Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed close brotherly relations which needed to be further cemented.

In his meeting with the Palestinian foreign minister, the President said that Pakistan had consistently extended support to the Palestinian cause and wanted the resolution of the issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.