Experts call for change in behaviours to save water

PESHAWAR: Experts at a discussion on the importance of groundwater on Tuesday called for conserving water and spreading awareness among masses to change behaviour towards its consumption.

The discussion was organised by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with Islamic Relief (IR), a non-governmental organisation.

Among the participants were Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, General Manager (ops) WSSP Riaz Ahmad Khan, country specialist on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) IR Shah Faisal and WASH Officer UNICEF Muhammad Shoaib. The discussion was organised in connection with the World Water Day, themed “Groundwater, making the invisible visible.”

The panelists stressed on saving water for future generation by using it carefully and in light of teachings of Islam.

They urged the governments for steps to save the available water resources by protecting them from over utilisation.

“Water and energy sectors are connected and the government should construct dams instead of them throwing water into the sea,” MPA Asif Khan said. Had dams been constructed by the previous governments, water coming from melting glaciers would not have been wasted, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Ahmad Khan said access to clean drinking water is a basic right and WSSP regularly tests water at its laboratory to ensure supply of clean water for drinking.