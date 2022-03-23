IGP all praise for KP police force

NOWSHERA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Tuesday said that maintenance of law and order, internal security and integrity of the country depended on the best training, preparedness and commitment of the police force.

The police chief was addressing the passing-out parade of the 18th Basic Elite Course, 7th Special Combat Unit (SCU) and 3rd Basic Ladies Commandoes Course at Joint Elite Police Training Centre.

A total of 464 commandoes including 344 cadets of the basic course, 66 ASIs, 29 Special Combat Unit commandoes and 25 lady commandoes participated in the parade.

The 7th contingent of SCU completed the 9the months’ rigorous training.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial police chief said that no force of the country could match the bravery and courage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He added that with the induction of the commandoes of Elite Force and Special Combat Unit in the KP police, the professional capabilities of the police force would improve further.

The IGP praised the bravery and capabilities of the SCU by saying that this unit consists of the best of the best jawans of the Elite Force who have been posted in different districts after completion of the hard and rigorous training.

The IGP said that the SCU contingent had been trained on the pattern of Pak Army SSG Zarar Company and it was capable of meeting any eventualities.

While referring to the training standard of Elite police training centre Nowshera, Moazzam Jah Ansari said the training standard had improved a lot and the jawans were being imparted latest modern training.

The police chief said the evidence of involvement of foreign hands in the Koocha Risaldar mosque had been established. “We are investigating the incident and the culprits behind the tragedy will be brought to justice,” he added.

Earlier, the commandoes demonstrated different training skills including combat firing, different rappelling skills, judo karate and received standing ovations from the audience.

Commandoes Shah Roze from Abbottabad was declared first in firing, Muhammad Rizwan from Swat in four kilometer run, Muhammad Umair from Haripur in Physical Training, Mohsin-ul-Haq from Chitral in PASI course, Najmuddin from Battagram, in Special Combat Unit course, Muhammad Maroot from Kohistan in Basic Elite Course and Lady Commando Usra Bibi from Mardan in ladies course.

The IGP awarded the winners with special shields.

Earlier, Elite Force commandant Muhammad Wisal Fakher Sultan highlighted the achievements of Elite Police Force in different operations, training standard of the centre and the confronting problems and difficulties. The commandant also presented a souvenir to the IGP.

High-ranking police officer attended the function.