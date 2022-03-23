4,000 litres of fake energy drinks seized

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday seized 4,000 litres of substandard and fake energy drinks during a raid on a processing unit in the Charsadda Road.

The unit was producing fake energy drinks and putting labels of multinational companies. He added that the authority’s team during the raid seized bottles of energy drinks and also confiscated packing material. “The unit has been supplying energy drinks to various areas of the cities,” he said, adding, the condition of the unit was also found very unhygienic.

In addition, the crackdown against the adulteration mafia was also carried out in the rest of the province. The Food Safety teams inspected various food-related businesses in Charsadda, and imposed heavy fines on a number of shops for possessing expired food products.

According to the Food Safety Authority, a number of other shops were served with warning notices for improvement.