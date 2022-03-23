Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate 82nd Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervour today (March 23) as the preparations for the joint armed forces parade are in full swing in the federal capital exhibiting country’s military prowess and cultural diversities. The parade will include contingents of the tri-services, paramilitary forces and civil armed forces, whereas the troops from friendly countries will also participate.

One of the important highlights of the parade will be the fly-past of the latest J10-C fighter jets. The J10-C aircraft, with cutting edge technology, have been recently inducted into the Pakistan Air Force’s fleet.

The commandos of Special Services Group (SSG) will also demonstrate their skills during the parade.

Another colourful attraction of the event would be display of floats, representing all four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, the participants of 48th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers were especially invited to attend Pakistan Day parade. This year’s theme is “Shad Rahe Pakistan” (May Pakistan Be Happy) and the theme is part of the national anthem “Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Bad” (Blessed be the citadel of faith). The Inter Services Public Relations has also released an enthralling national song on the theme “Shad Rahe Pakistan,” written and sang by lyricist and singer Shuja Haider, with vocalist Yashal Shahid. Moreover, the ISPR also issued a short public message to paying homage to the nation and father of the nation.