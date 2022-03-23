Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate 82nd Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervour today (March 23) as the preparations for the joint armed forces parade are in full swing in the federal capital exhibiting country’s military prowess and cultural diversities. The parade will include contingents of the tri-services, paramilitary forces and civil armed forces, whereas the troops from friendly countries will also participate.
One of the important highlights of the parade will be the fly-past of the latest J10-C fighter jets. The J10-C aircraft, with cutting edge technology, have been recently inducted into the Pakistan Air Force’s fleet.
The commandos of Special Services Group (SSG) will also demonstrate their skills during the parade.
Another colourful attraction of the event would be display of floats, representing all four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, the participants of 48th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers were especially invited to attend Pakistan Day parade. This year’s theme is “Shad Rahe Pakistan” (May Pakistan Be Happy) and the theme is part of the national anthem “Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Bad” (Blessed be the citadel of faith). The Inter Services Public Relations has also released an enthralling national song on the theme “Shad Rahe Pakistan,” written and sang by lyricist and singer Shuja Haider, with vocalist Yashal Shahid. Moreover, the ISPR also issued a short public message to paying homage to the nation and father of the nation.
Dr Rizwan ZebAlmost eight decades ago, under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the All India...
The historic annual session of All India Muslim League from March 22 to 24 in 1940 at Lahore was called to scrutinise...
Tens of thousands of Muslims across the subcontinent were filled with hope and determination on March 23, 1940, when...
Few questions in Pakistani state and society are as fraught, divisive and contested as gender. At worst, the...
Under the booming sun of March and the soothing breeze of spring, I was on my way to the office via the Islamabad...
The heat of March, a rising political temperature, Minto Park Lahore, the year of 1940 and a hundred thousand beings...
Comments