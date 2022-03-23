181 registration cases of NGOs pending with authorities

ISLAMABAD: There are 181 cases of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are still pending with the authorities for registering them till the end of the financial year.

“There are a total of 181 cases of NGOs getting foreign funding, which are pending till June 30, 2021,” an official report of the Economic Affairs Division disclosed in the Year Book 2020-21.The total received applications stood at 345 out of which the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 338 NGO/INGOs. The pending applications both old and new stand at 181.

The report states that the Economic Affairs Division only signs MoUs with local organizations (NGOs, NPOs, Not for Profit Companies, etc) receiving foreign contributions, under the Policy for Regulation of Organizations Receiving Foreign Contribution 2013. This Policy serves as a framework to facilitate the NGO sector in accessing foreign funding for their planned activities.

Under the said policy, an NGO enters into an MoU with the EAD for receiving foreign funding directly from an external donor. This funding is project-specific/area-specific and covers defined set of activities. The EAD on receipt of a proposal from an NGO scrutinizes the proposal as per the Policy 2013 and undertakes the necessary process of consultation with federal and provincial stakeholders.

Based on this process, the EAD approves and sometimes disapproves the project proposals. Once an NGO submits complete documents as per the checklist available on the website of the EAD, an acknowledgement letter is issued. Upon receipt of reports from stakeholders, the EAD signs or refuses the request of the NGO for an MoU. The local NGOs are registered by the relevant authorities under their respective legal regimes i.e. the Societies Registration Act 1860, the Trust Act 1882, the Companies Act 2017, etc. The EAD does not have the legal mandate to register or deregister any NGO nor has it cancelled the affiliation of any NGO.

Under the NGO Policy 2021, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has revised the Policy for NGOs/NPOs Receiving Foreign Contributions-2021 after an extensive consultative process with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, ISI, IB, FBR, SBP, SECP, provincial governments including AJK and GB and the NGO sector.

The ECC of the cabinet approved the NGO Policy 2021 in its meeting held on 16-06-2021. The cabinet also constituted a committee to examine the policy and submit a report in two weeks. Those NGOs whose project proposals are refused can file a review application for re-consideration of their proposals or it may opt to apply afresh with a new project proposal.