PFA’s drive against adulterators

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its grand operation against adulterators to make Punjab adulteration-free before the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

On Tuesday, the authority conducted a raid on a beverages manufacturing unit and seized thousands of litre unwholesome food besides machinery while taking action against the unit in Tajpura Lahore.

PFA DG Rafaqat Ali said that a team caught them red-handed producing fake beverages (juices, squash and carbonated drinks) of popular brands with artificial flavours and prohibited chemicals.

He further said that adulterators were also using fake labelling of different brands to hoodwinked people and authority.

The team also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene, an abundance of insects and poor storage system. He said the raiding team confiscated 1,550 empty bottles, 900 litre additive solution, 125 litre glucose syrup, prohibited chemicals, fake labelling and machinery during the raid.