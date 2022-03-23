Dr Yasmin Rashid orders timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials to complete the development projects within the stipulated deadlines in a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday.

Special Secretary (Operations) P&SH Department Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Development P&SHD Dr Farrukh Naveed, Dr Akhtar Rashid, Dr Naeem Majeed, Prof Javed Chaudhry, Amir Hussain Ghazi and other officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Health Minister reviewed progress on construction of Mother and Child Hospitals, 500-bedded DHQ Khanewal, construction of Sehat Ghar at Rahimyar Khan and Layyah, upgradation of Basic Health Units, revamping of DHQ and THQ hospitals, development of trauma centers.

The chair reviewed progress on Hub and Spoke Project and Punjab Human Capital Investment Project as well. Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed presented details of Development Plans, Dr Naeem Majeed presented Hub End Spokes Project and Dr Akhtar Rashid presented Punjab Human Capital Investment Project.

The Health Minister said, “Progress of all ongoing health development projects in Punjab is being reviewed. All development projects in Punjab will be completed on time. The Hub and Spoke project will provide help provide medical facilities to the patients coming to the district headquarters, tehsil headquarters hospitals and trauma centers of Punjab.

Under the Hub and Spoke project, doctors from medical universities will perform their duties in DHQs, THQ hospitals and trauma centers. Under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, mother of every child born in public sector facilities hospitals in 11 districts of Punjab will be given Rs1000 per visit for two years. Counseling is being provided on delivery in public sector hospitals. State-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospitals are being established in Punjab to ensure maternal and child health.”