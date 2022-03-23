3.5m people flee war; ‘Ukrainian forces going after Russians’; Kremlin seeks ‘substantial’ talks; Russian strikes in east Ukraine kill at least 12

M OSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would like the ongoing negotiations with Kyiv aimed at ending Russia’s military action in Ukraine to have more substance.

"There is some kind of process happening. We would like more active and substantial (talks)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Russia’s position was "well-known to the Ukrainian side" because Moscow handed over its demands in written form "many days ago", Peskov said.

"We would like a more substantial and swift answer," he said.

The two sides are currently holding negotiations remotely after several rounds of talks between delegations meeting on the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

So far, the talks have yielded little progress, with both sides blaming the other, and none have been at the presidential level.

Russia has declared Crimea part of Russia and recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine.

All three areas were part of Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union and are at the centre of a decade-old crisis that escalated on February 24.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, despite being under heavy bombardment by Russia now for more than three weeks, has begun to shift the battlefield momentum in some areas to reclaim ground from invading forces, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday.

Moscow’s indiscriminate attacks have devastated several Ukrainian cities since it sent tens of thousands of troops into its eastern European neighbor on February 24, with the civilian toll soaring and more than ten million people fleeing their homes.

Many analysts still see no clear path out of the conflict.

Even so, Ukraine’s resistance -- backed by millions in Western military aid -- has been unexpectedly fierce, and now the Ukrainians are "in places and at times going on an offensive," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

"They are going after Russians and pushing them out of places where the Russians have been in the past," he said, particularly in Mykolaiv, in the south. "We have seen this now increase over the last few days."

Kirby said he could not confirm reports from Ukrainian officials that they had retaken at least one town and expect to take more in coming days.

But it would be "consistent with the kind of fighting and the kinds of capabilities we have seen the Ukrainians use," he said. As for the Russians, he echoed Western analysts who have said the invading forces have become bogged down.

Meantime, more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion nearly a month ago, the United Nations said on Tuesday, adding the scale of the tragedy "far exceeds any worst-case scenario planning."

More than 10 million people -- over a quarter of the population in regions under government control before the February 24 invasion -- are now thought to have fled their homes, including the millions of internally displaced people.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 3,557,245 Ukrainians had fled the country -- a figure up 67,601 from Monday’s update.

As last reports came in, at least 12 people have been killed in strikes across eastern Ukraine, an official in Kyiv said Tuesday, nearly one month into Moscow’s invasion.

"In the Donetsk region, Avdiivka was fired on by artillery and aircraft, the city was razed to the ground. Five civilians were killed and 19 were injured," Ukraine’s ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in a statement.

She said the attack occurred late Monday. Avdiivka in the east of Ukraine is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.