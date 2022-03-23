 
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Russian Nobel laureate donates medal for refugees

By AFP
March 23, 2022

Moscow: The joint Russian winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, said Tuesday he will donate his medal to help Ukrainian refugees.

Muratov, editor of Russia’s leading opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was awarded the 2021 prize alongside Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their efforts "to safeguard freedom of expression".

