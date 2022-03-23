Russian Nobel laureate donates medal for refugees

Moscow: The joint Russian winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, said Tuesday he will donate his medal to help Ukrainian refugees.
Muratov, editor of Russia’s leading opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was awarded the 2021 prize alongside Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their efforts "to safeguard freedom of expression".
Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that it’s "clear" Russia is considering the use of chemical and...
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Tuesday on Pope Francis to mediate in his country’s conflict...
M OSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would like the ongoing negotiations with Kyiv aimed at ending Russia’s...
Ag AFPKyiv: Two "super powerful bombs" rocked Mariupol on Tuesday as Ukrainian authorities made a fresh attempt at...
POKROV, Russia: A Russian court on Tuesday found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of additional charges and...
Istanbul: Two luxury superyachts owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, which has not...
