UK judge backs journalist over bombings source

London: A journalist on Tuesday won a legal challenge against a police force trying to force him to disclose the identity of a bomber behind one of the UK’s worst terror attacks.
Chris Mullin successfully blocked West Midlands Police from using anti-terrorism legislation to reveal who planted the bombs that ripped through two Birmingham pubs in 1974.
The attacks -- blamed on the Irish Republican Army (IRA) -- killed 21 people and injured scores of others.
Mullin, a former Labour MP and minister in prime minister Tony Blair’s government, wrote a book that helped secure the release of six men wrongly convicted of the atrocity.
During research, the real bomber made a "full confession" to him, a court hearing in London was told last month. But the author promised never to reveal his identity. In a ruling, judge Mark Lucraft backed Mullin, who was supported in the case by the National Union of Journalists, and said he did not have to hand over his notes to police.
