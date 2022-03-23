 
March 23, 2022
Gunmen kill 34 in Nigeria

By AFP
March 23, 2022

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed 34 people in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna State, including two soldiers, in the latest attack blamed on heavily-armed criminal gangs, local authorities said on Tuesday.

More than 200 homes were also destroyed in Sunday’s attack on four villages in the Kaura local government district, Kaduna State security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said in a statement.

