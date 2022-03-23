Libya reopens airspace

Tripoli: Libyan authorities reopened the war-torn country’s skies for domestic flights on Tuesday, an aviation official said, two weeks after they were grounded amid a tense political standoff.

"Air traffic resumes today and the domestic airspace is open between Mitiga (the main airport in the western capital Tripoli) and airports in eastern and southern Libya," a source from Mitiga’s security directorate told AFP. Flights between Mitiga and other Libyan airports had been suspended since March 7, after the country’s eastern-based parliament appointed a rival government in a challenge to unity premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah.