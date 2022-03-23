Court tells S Africa to curb air pollution in coal hotspot

Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that it’s "clear" Russia is considering the use of chemical and...
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Tuesday on Pope Francis to mediate in his country’s conflict...
M OSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would like the ongoing negotiations with Kyiv aimed at ending Russia’s...
Ag AFPKyiv: Two "super powerful bombs" rocked Mariupol on Tuesday as Ukrainian authorities made a fresh attempt at...
POKROV, Russia: A Russian court on Tuesday found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of additional charges and...
Istanbul: Two luxury superyachts owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, which has not...
Comments