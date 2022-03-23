Hong Kong martial arts teacher charged over sedition, weapons

Hong Kong: A Hong Kong martial arts coach accused of running an armed separatist movement with his assistant has been charged with sedition, police said on uesday, after a raid that seized weapons including crossbows and machetes.
Police allege the coach, 59, and a 62-year-old female assistant -- both of whom face weapons charges -- set up a martial arts training hall to "incite hatred" against the government and organise "an armed force for Hong Kong independence".
Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that it’s "clear" Russia is considering the use of chemical and...
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Tuesday on Pope Francis to mediate in his country’s conflict...
M OSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would like the ongoing negotiations with Kyiv aimed at ending Russia’s...
Ag AFPKyiv: Two "super powerful bombs" rocked Mariupol on Tuesday as Ukrainian authorities made a fresh attempt at...
POKROV, Russia: A Russian court on Tuesday found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of additional charges and...
Istanbul: Two luxury superyachts owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, which has not...
Comments