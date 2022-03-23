Hong Kong martial arts teacher charged over sedition, weapons

Hong Kong: A Hong Kong martial arts coach accused of running an armed separatist movement with his assistant has been charged with sedition, police said on uesday, after a raid that seized weapons including crossbows and machetes.

Police allege the coach, 59, and a 62-year-old female assistant -- both of whom face weapons charges -- set up a martial arts training hall to "incite hatred" against the government and organise "an armed force for Hong Kong independence".