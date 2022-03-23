Three dead, several wounded in southern Israel attack

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A knife and car-ramming attack in southern Israel killed at least three people and wounded several others on Tuesday, in what police described as a suspected "terrorist attack".

Police said the attacker arrived at a gas station in the southern city of Beersheba shortly after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) and "stabbed a woman".

"Civilians who were at the scene fired at him and neutralised him," police further said, without specifying the suspect’s condition.