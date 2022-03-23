Japan issues power warning after quake hits supply

Tokyo: Japan’s government warned on Tuesday of possible widespread electricity outages for Tokyo and its surrounding regions as power plants hit by last week’s powerful earthquake struggled to meet surging demand caused by a cold snap.
Overnight, the government issued its first-ever electricity crunch warning for the capital and other regions, with supply dented because several thermal power plants remain offline after the quake.
The industry ministry called on people to conserve energy throughout Tuesday, but with sporadic snowfall and unseasonably cold temperatures in the capital, demand remained strong.
