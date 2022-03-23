Mando Markhor enter Khatri premier league final

KARACHI: Mando Markhor entered the final of Khatri Premier League with an emphatic 31-run victory over Dawar Gladiators at Asghar Ali Shah Cricket Stadium the other day.

Jamaluddin snapped up 5 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs and off-spinner Saeed Hasan chipped in with two wickets for 24 runs and Kamran Khatri two wicket for 38 runs as Dawar Gladiators chasing 151 for victory were bowled out for 120 on the last ball of 20th over.

Despite excellent batting by Sharyar Ghani (71), Dawar Gladiators batsmen played some poor strokes which brought their downfall. Sharyar hit six towering sixes and three fours.

Earlier, Mando Markhor reached 152 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.