Mando Markhor enter Khatri premier league final

KARACHI: Mando Markhor entered the final of Khatri Premier League with an emphatic 31-run victory over Dawar Gladiators at Asghar Ali Shah Cricket Stadium the other day.
Jamaluddin snapped up 5 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs and off-spinner Saeed Hasan chipped in with two wickets for 24 runs and Kamran Khatri two wicket for 38 runs as Dawar Gladiators chasing 151 for victory were bowled out for 120 on the last ball of 20th over.
Despite excellent batting by Sharyar Ghani (71), Dawar Gladiators batsmen played some poor strokes which brought their downfall. Sharyar hit six towering sixes and three fours.
Earlier, Mando Markhor reached 152 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.
LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Haris...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team secured fourth position in Asia at ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup...
KARACHI: The 1st Women Technical Officials Education and Certification System Level–I course ended at the PSB...
MELBOURNE: Kane Richardson has been ruled out of Australia’s limited-overs tour of Pakistan due a hamstring injury...
LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali stood firm to take Pakistan to 90 for one on day two of their third...
HAMILTON: India boosted their Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final prospects with a crushing 110-run win over...
Comments