Athletics course for women officials ends

KARACHI: The 1st Women Technical Officials Education and Certification System (TOECS) Level–I course ended at the PSB Coaching Centre Lahore on Tuesday.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi distributed certificates among the participants.

The AFP orgnaised the course through the collaboration of the World Athletics.

The AFP said that the main purpose to organise the course was to increase the number of qualified women technical officials in the country and to enhance their knowledge and skills.

Those attended the course include: Shabana Khattak, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sumera Hussain, Shakila Rehman, Shagufta Akhtar Khan, Shabana Shaikh, Shabana Kousar, Sadia Sanaullah, Rahat Nawaz, Nasreen Fakhra, Maria Maratab, Mafia Parveen, Kaneez Sughra, Fauzia Shaheen Mughal, Beenish Amin, Attia Maqbool and Abida Changezi.

Wing Commander (retd) Pervez Saeed Mir conducted the course as an instructor. The president of National Athletics Association of Technical Officials (NAATO) Tariq Mehmood Sidhu served as course secretary while Khurshid Akhtar Butt acted as coordinator of the course.

"The course will contribute a lot in the promotion of athletics at different levels and the qualified women technical officials will be eligible to attend TOECS Level– II course," the AFP said, adding the women officials would have a chance to perform duties in the national and international athletics competitions.