Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour

MELBOURNE: Kane Richardson has been ruled out of Australia’s limited-overs tour of Pakistan due a hamstring injury and will be replaced by New South Wales left-armer Ben Dwarshuis.

Richardson aggravated his injury during training in Melbourne ahead of the team’s departure to Lahore.

“Although the injury is considered minor it was decided the long trip to Pakistan along with four games in eight days and short turnarounds it was in Richardson’s best interests to remain home,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

Dwarshuis, who plays for Sydney Sixers, is uncapped at international level but was previously part of Australia’s T20 squad during a tri-series in 2017-18 and has been part of the IPL.

But Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch remains confident his bowlers will give tough time to Pakistan.

“One thing that will help is that Austalia players have played a lot of T20 cricket,” Finch said of his fast-bowling group.

“When you have got players like Abbott, Behrendorff (as well) – they’ve played a lot of state cricket, so I think it’ll be fine.

“No doubt we’ve got a very experienced side at the moment when everyone is available. It’s a very experienced squad.”